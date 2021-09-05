https://thepostmillennial.com/vp-harris-campaigns-newsom-recall-election?utm_campaign=64469
News Sep 4, 2021 10:30 PM EST
As early voting opens in the California recall election against Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to arrive in the Golden State to campaign for the embattled Democrat.
The trip, initially planned for August, was postponed after an IS-K attack on Kabul's Airport.
Harris, a former California Senator and a former state attorney general, hopes to boost Democratic turnout ahead of a recall election on September 14 that the aggregate of polls has within the statistical margin of error.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Harris’ support in the campaign constitutes a “significant step” for the California Democratic Party’s efforts to stave off just the second successful recall ballot measure in the State’s history.
Progressive bonafide Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is also scheduled to campaign with Gov. Newsom in Los Angeles, according to CNN.
The efforts to recall Newsom began after he was caught dining at a luxurious restaurant in Napa County amid a surge of COVID-19 cases when strict restrictions on social gatherings were introduced.
According to Axios, US President Joe Biden is set to travel to California ahead of the recall election. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on August 25: “I don’t have a date for you at this point, but that is still certainly his plan.”
The election could be of great consequence to the balance of power in the Senate, as calls for Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and other senior Democrats grow louder among some Democrat circles. If Newsom were recalled, long-time radio host and frequent Fox News guest Larry Elder (R-CA) is currently projected to have the plurality of votes necessary to replace him.
