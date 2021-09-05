https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/watch-great-blue-heron-spotted-eating-a-giant-rat-in-nycs-central-park/

Well, that’s one way to deal with New York City’s rat problem. . .

Video here. And yes, this evolved dinosaur made short work of the mammal:

Central Park is such a soothing and tranquil place:

And LOL at “meaty and filling”:

Maybe cities should just import more Great Blue Herons?

Life finds a way, as the saying goes:

***

