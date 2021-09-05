https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/05/watch-great-blue-heron-spotted-eating-a-giant-rat-in-nycs-central-park/

Well, that’s one way to deal with New York City’s rat problem. . .

Great Blue Herons eat plenty of fish, but they won’t pass up a meaty and filling New York City rat—this morning at the Central Park Pond. pic.twitter.com/h8AqUbLFYV — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) September 5, 2021

Video here. And yes, this evolved dinosaur made short work of the mammal:

It took the Great Blue Heron only a few seconds to lift the rat, once killed, out of the water and swallow it—this morning at the Central Park Pond. pic.twitter.com/E4Vx0ya8od — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) September 5, 2021

Central Park is such a soothing and tranquil place:

New York is back baby. It’s good again. https://t.co/zuDByHfH2M — Dennis Tang (@tangaciousD) September 5, 2021

And LOL at “meaty and filling”:

Meaty and filling? What is wrong with you manhattan bird alert!? https://t.co/RC5XK1C83H — Certified Lover Jay (@JayJurden) September 5, 2021

Maybe cities should just import more Great Blue Herons?

I would like to invite any Great Blue Herons among my followers to a party in my back yard, where I can promise them their fill of equally juicy DC rats. I’ll provide the sides. https://t.co/zEnuR3cCW1 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 5, 2021

Life finds a way, as the saying goes:

nature is healing https://t.co/FaIivQiX83 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 5, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

