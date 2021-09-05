https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-illinois-teacher-caught-camera-calling-student-piece-sh-t-taking-mask-off/

A teacher at Glenbard North High School in Illinois is under fire after being filmed calling a student a “piece of sh-t” for taking his mask off.

The unhinged teacher also threatened to call the police on the teenager for attempting to breathe unimpeded.

Video of the incident was posted by the wildly popular Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account, which has been exposing bad teachers across the nation.

Teacher calls student “piece of s***” and threatens to call the cops for taking his mask off: pic.twitter.com/NND9xoEmRe — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2021

Another teacher exposed by Libs of Tik Tok was recently placed on administrative leave after telling students to pledge allegiance to the pride flag.

Teacher mocks the American Flag and suggests to students they can say the Pledge of Allegiance to the pride flag: pic.twitter.com/1QTS5xjPln — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2021

“During third period, we have announcements and they do the Pledge of Allegiance. I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words So, my class decided to stand but not say the words. Totally fine,” she said. Pitzen then explained that there actually isn’t an American flag in the classroom because she took it down during the pandemic since it made her “uncomfortable.” When a student commented to Pitzen that it was weird they were pledging allegiance without an actual flag, she jokingly suggested they pledge to the flag they did have in the classroom.

Newport Mesa Unified School District told the parents that “showing respect for our nation’s flag is a value that we instill in our students and an expectation of our employees. The teacher is no longer in the classroom.”

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. The school official could not say if she will be returning to the classroom this year.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Glenbard North High School for comment and will update this story if one is provided.

