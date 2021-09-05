https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-americas-best-sheriff-grady-judd-holds-press-conference-on-lakeland-killings/

Gunman kills 4, including infant, before surrendering to deputies in Lakeland

It was 4:22 a.m. Sunday.

In the near-silence of the night, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant heard what sounded like automatic gunfire erupt from a neighborhood about two miles west.

The gunfire was coming from North Socrum Loop Road near Fulton Green Road in unincorporated Lakeland. It was the same area where a woman had called 911 about a suspicious car and man roughly nine hours earlier. But, when authorities arrived the first time, no suspicious man was found.

This time, there was the distinct sound of an active shooting.

The lieutenant ran up to the front of the house, but it was barricaded, so he rushed around to the back. He managed to get in through the back – but was met with the gunfire from the man, investigators said.

The lieutenant returned fire and backed outside.

The gunman began shooting out the front of the home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. Responding units sprayed gunfire to help three deputies who were pinned down in the firefight.

Then, silence.

From the sheriff’s office helicopter, the shooter could be seen walking out with his hands up, Judd said. He was not holding a gun. He’d been shot once. There were 4 victims inside.

