By Wayne Allyn Root

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed seen such lies, exaggeration, and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?

Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what a sham, charade and fraud this all is. The US government and CDC’s argument is that the vaccine is our only chance to survive. And that people are hospitalized and dying with Covid because they are unvaccinated.

Both arguments are pure fraud.

First, are you aware that anyone who dies within 14 days of getting vaccinated is considered “unvaccinated”? No wonder they claim everyone who is dying is unvaccinated. If you die from Covid, whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, they just call you unvaccinated.

If a businessman in the private sector tried that scam, they’d spend the next 20 years in prison for fraud. The CDC has also been using stats of Covid deaths going back to January to make the claim that the deaths are almost exclusively from the unvaccinated. That’s because earlier in the year almost everyone was unvaccinated. That’s called rigging the numbers. The CDC must be using the same Democrats who rigged and stole the 2020 election.

Worst of all, the media has blacked out the developing disaster in Israel. Israel is the most vaccinated country in the world. They all got the Pfizer vaccine. At first, deaths and hospitalizations went to almost zero. Israel declared victory over Covid.

But everything changed. Today a massive Covid pandemic has engulfed vaccinated Israel. Hospitals are full. People are dying. At this moment Israel, the most vaccinated nation in the world, has more Covid infections per capita than any country in the world.

At this moment 0.2% of the entire population of Israel is catching Covid each day.

This past week was the worst week for Covid in Israel EVER. Israel is setting records for vaccinated people in the hospital. Deaths are skyrocketing.

It’s so bad, no-mask, no lockdown Sweden has just banned travelers from Israel. Many EU countries are following suit.

The vaccine isn’t just failing, it’s a spectacular fail. It wore off. It no longer works. And just as my holistic doctor friends predicted, it makes the next wave far worse. The vaccinated people are far more contagious, they carry heavier viral loads, and are far more susceptible to getting severe illness, than someone with “natural immunity.”

This experiment with an “experimental, emergency use only” vaccine is a great big failure. A dangerous and deadly failure.

But at this very moment, Biden, the CDC and the US media are pushing the vaccine, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports harder than ever. The question is why? Why is forcing every American to get vaccinated so important at the exact moment Israel proves the vaccine they’re pushing is a dramatic, dangerous and deadly failure?

And it’s not just Israel. In the UK, a majority of the Covid deaths last month were vaccinated. And the UK death rate from Covid today is dramatically higher today than a year ago- when there was no vaccine. Separate from all that, the VAERS vaccine reporting system reports the vaccine itself is causing tremendous rates of death and crippling injuries. So, vaccinated

Americans are dying and becoming severely sick from the vaccine, in addition to dying and becoming severely sick from Covid, after getting the vaccine.

And none of this is featured in the news. It’s a total media blackout.

Worse yet, the same government, CDC and media are trying desperately to denigrate and slander the drug that is most successful in treating Covid. It’s called Ivermectin. In my next column, I’ll show you conclusive proof from around the world that Ivermectin is miraculously effective versus Covid.

Something is very wrong. It sure seems like someone is scared you might actually recover from Covid, doesn’t it?

The question is WHY?

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne’s brand new book, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book” is out September 16 th and is available for presale at Amazon right now. Wayne is host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

