MSNBC host Tiffany Cross lashed out at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Saturday for the judge not opposing a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, calling Barrett a “handmaid.”

“We have an actual handmaid on the court,” Cross said on “The Cross Connection.”

“I’m not so excited about depending on them to protect me and my right to choose,” she said. (RELATED: Supreme Court Takes Up Major Abortion Case Directly Challenging Roe V. Wade)

“It’s unacceptable, I am outraged … This entire thing about protecting the fetus when they care so little for life in this country is beyond comprehension,” she continued, suggesting that the law indicated “they really must hate women in Texas and all across the country. How is it possible the Supreme Court allowed this to stand?”

Cross suggested the Supreme Court could actually rule on the Texas law “later.”

Abortion providers appealed to the Supreme Court to block the implementation of the Heartbeat Act (S.B. 8), which bans abortions after the the detection of an unborn baby‘s heartbeat.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against taking any action to stop the law. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in seeking to nullify the legislation, CBS News reported.

After her nomination to the Supreme Court, some media outlets compared Barrett’s membership in a charismatic Catholic group to the dystopian Margaret Atwood novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Cross said even though President Biden has asked the Justice Department to assess “the legality of the new restrictive abortion law,” the legislation is still “a huge blow to Roe V. Wade,” as she noted that Democratic leaders are trying “codify” abortion “protections into federal law.” (RELATED: Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Partially Blocking Enforcement Of Texas Heartbeat Act)

“But no surprise, other states are already working to use the law as a blueprint for copycat measures, and Texas lawmakers have advanced yet another restrictive bill limiting access to abortion medication,” Cross contended.

The court’s ruling has refocused the president’s attention on court packing and he now “looks forward” to receiving the report from his commission examining that issue and other Supreme Court changes, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday.

