https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/05/what-is-j-d-vance-doing-n438452
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe Biden Just Officially Buried Andrew Cuomo
August 3, 2021
That's It: All Planes Out of Afghanistan, Gen. McKenzie Admits Americans Were Left, Praises the Taliban
August 30, 2021
It's a Movement: Chanting Against Biden and They're Not Holding Back
September 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy