https://www.corbettreport.com/whats-going-on-in-japan-questions-for-corbett-video/

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds.com / Odysee

It’s been a while since Questions For Corbett tackled everyone’s burning question: So what’s going on in Japan, anyway? From states of emergency to ivermectin to tainted vaccines to boring old Japanese politics, today James gives you the latest updates from the Land of the Rising Sun.

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio

Filed in: Videos

