Within minutes of popular conservative Twitter of Facebook accounts posting fact-based stories about vaccine deaths, face mask studies, or Ivermectin reports, Big Tech does one or more of three things:

Slap a “fact-check” on it

Censor it

Suspend the user who posted it

Over 24-hours after it was revealed that the Rolling Stones/KFOR Ivermectin story was a hoax debunked by the hospital in question, none of these things have happened. The original Tweets and Facebook posts are still up and some of the stories are still not corrected.

Rolling Stone is taking the heat, but @OgleKatelyn and @kfor originated the story, failing to vet their “expert” in order to sell a false narrative to the people who trust them. These “journalist” prey on ignorance and deal in fear. The original article has not been corrected. https://t.co/VEzXRbvez2 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 5, 2021

Why is this viral @Maddow tweet spreading a totally false story still up? Why doesn’t it have a “DISINFORMATION” label appended to it by @TwitterSafety? Why hasn’t Maddow herself removed it? Why hasn’t Twitter? Yes, these are rhetorical questions. https://t.co/xpRtlqvfBr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2021

It’s not like there’s any nuance involved with this story. Dr. Jason McElyea claimed that emergency rooms were so packed with people suffering from Ivermectin overdoses that gunshot victims were being turned away. This wasn’t a minor lie or something that was misremembered. The hospital released a statement saying they have had ZERO Ivermectin overdose cases in their emergency room and the doctor who made the claims hasn’t been there in two months.

According to Big League Politics:

An Oklahoma hospital has confirmed that a report from the mainstream media claiming that ivermectin overdoses were causing emergency rooms to be overloaded at their facility, resulting in patients with gunshot wounds being denied care, is fake news. NHS Sequoyah was reported by the Rolling Stone and other fake news sources as experiencing backup in their emergency rooms because of ivermectin overdoses, based off an unproven narrative provided by Dr. Jason McElyea. The hospital had to set the record straight as the fake news went viral with a public statement. “Although Dr. Jason McElyea is not an employee of NHS Sequoyah, he is affiliated with a medical staffing group that provides coverage for our emergency room. With that said, Dr. McElyea has not worked at our Sallisaw location in over 2 months,” the hospital wrote. “NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose. All patients who have visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care,” they continued. “We want to reassure our community that our staff is working hard to provide quality healthcare to all patients. We appreciate the opportunity to clarify this issue and as always, we value our community’s support,” the hospital added. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow ran with the false story as well to demonize low-cost therapeutics that can effectively treat COVID-19.

It’s a whopper. A righteous fact-checker would label it as “Pants on Fire” or “Infinite Pinocchios” or whatever silly labels they like to use (not that there are any “righteous” fact-checkers). But thus far we have seen no fact-checks, though they probably exist and are buried somewhere behind a thousand fact-checks on Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

The key here isn’t just the lack of immediate fact-checking. The key here is that mainstream media continues to report the lies, Big Tech refuses to censor them, vaccine-nannies continue to share them. Don’t get me wrong. By no means am I in favor of censoring them. They should censor nothing that isn’t illegal and allow the users of the “platform” to make their own choices about what to believe. But here’s the thing. Censorship is already happening to the right, but there’s no consistency whatsoever for the left. Censorship is already happening to those who have concerns about vaccines or who share reports on the efficacy of Ivermectin, but there’s no consistency whatsoever for the liars in the pro-vaxx/anti-Ivermectin camps.

The fact that Rachel Maddow has not taken down her post and that Twitter has not slapped a fact-check on it is telling. There’s an agenda at play, one that has nothing to do with the truth and everything to do with steering people away from effective treatments for Covid-19 and towards universal vaccinations. Even those who have already been vaccinated should see that they’ve been lied to just like the rest of us. The lies persists and the truth is being murdered in the darkest corners of the internet.

We know the enemy, at least the public-facing version. They are liars who have perpetuated Pandemic Panic Theater for nearly two years. If you’re still not convinced that this is all agenda-driven, I’m not sure anything could ever convince you.

