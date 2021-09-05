https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/kamala-vice-president-goes-missing-amid-afghanistan-disaster/

Have you noticed that Kamala Harris has gone completely missing?

Ever since the situation in Afghanistan started going so badly, she has been completely silent and no one in the media seems to be asking why.

She hasn’t done interviews or taken any questions.

Just the News reports:

Where is Kamala Harris? As Biden falters, VP is relegated to sidelines It’s no secret that the past few weeks have not been President Joe Biden’s best. But what about the costar of the “Biden-Harris administration?” The vice president has been conspicuously absent lately from coverage and appearances pertaining to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — after having proudly claimed just four months ago to have been the “last person in the room” with Biden as he decided to fully withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Kamala Harris’ absence is especially puzzling given the recent drop-off of confidence in the president. The generally even-keeled Mike Pence was often trotted out to take questions as head of the coronavirus task force, especially after days of the more combative commander-in-chief duking it out with the press corps. The same, however, cannot be said of this vice president. Speculation that the VP has been benched due to her performance in recent months is beginning to bubble up. “They had a minority, they had a woman, and now that they don’t need her, they have her shelved,” said Fox News’ Will Cain. Harris’ approval numbers appear to be plummeting even faster than Biden’s, which are now underwater. Harris, however, according to the Real Clear Politics average, is now looking at a favorability rating of just 41.8%, with an unfavorability rating of 48.8%.

People have noticed this.

Where is @VP Harris? She said she’s the last person in the room when he makes major decisions, including Afghanistan. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) August 31, 2021

Where is the border czar Kamala Harris? https://t.co/HTyiSOs1HM — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) September 2, 2021

Where is Kamala Harris??? Is she in the Witness Protection Program??? pic.twitter.com/ZaTxOlh9gd — Don Gallerani (@LakeRonkGuy) September 3, 2021

Isn’t it a little strange that she is missing in action?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

