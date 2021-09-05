https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/05/you-look-like-a-used-car-salesman-lol-women-tear-into-gavin-newsom-for-his-desperate-attempt-at-pandering-to-them/

Man oh man, Gavin Newsom must know he’s in deep sh*t if he’s going the, ‘Women are awesome because they will vote for me and stuff,’ route. Maybe even he has figured out that locking people down all across the state while he and his friends eat at luxurious restaurants was a bad look.

Pandering to women on Twitter did not go well for Nancy Pelosi’s one-time nephew:

That slicked-back hair.

Yup, he definitely comes across as a car salesman.

And a used car salesman at that.

Yup.

Gavin knows he’s in trouble.

***

Related:

And there was GREAT rejoicing! Bette Midler suggests Lefty women go on ‘sex strike’ to fight against TX abortion law and ROFL

‘You NEED more than 6?!” Alyssa Milano tweeting about dildos to OWN Texas gun-owners does NOT go the way she planned

‘NO one thought to fact-check?’ Rolling Stone, Rachel Maddow BUSTED pushing FAKE story about OK hospitals overwhelmed with horse dewormer ODs

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...