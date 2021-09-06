https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/abbott-signs-law-sweeping-texas-voting-reform-legislation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a GOP-led bill that includes some of the most comprehensive voting-reform measure in the country.

State Democratic lawmakers had for months attempt to block the passage of the bill, even leaving the state to keep their Republican counterparts from having enough Assembly members to hold a vote.

Even before Abbott’s signing, several groups, largely liberal leaning and opposed the new restrictions on mail-in voting and other balloting, mounted court challenges.

