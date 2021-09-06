

An Afghan refugee was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday after authorities say the 29-year-old male suspect allegedly stabbed a a 58-year-old woman in the neck for “working.”

According to Berlin police, the suspect allegedly approached woman on Saturday afternoon in the district of Wilmersdorf while she was working as a landscaper. The suspect then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the woman in the neck, nearly killing her.

Authorities say the suspect allegedly attacked the victim for the simple fact she was a woman and had a job, according to Deutsche Welle. DW reported that “Prosecutors and criminal police are also probing the assailant on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.”

A 66-year-old bystander who came to the woman’s aid was also attacked by the suspect and suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.

According to a Sunday statement from Berlin’s general state prosecutor’s office, the suspect was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Authorities believe the suspect may suffer from a mental illness, DW reports.

