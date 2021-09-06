https://thepostmillennial.com/afghan-refugee-allegedly-stabs-woman-in-the-neck-for-working?utm_campaign=64469
International News Sep 6, 2021 4:46 PM EST
An Afghan refugee was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday after authorities say the 29-year-old male suspect allegedly stabbed a a 58-year-old woman in the neck for “working.”
According to Berlin police, the suspect allegedly approached woman on Saturday afternoon in the district of Wilmersdorf while she was working as a landscaper. The suspect then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the woman in the neck, nearly killing her.
Authorities say the suspect allegedly attacked the victim for the simple fact she was a woman and had a job, according to Deutsche Welle. DW reported that “Prosecutors and criminal police are also probing the assailant on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.”
A 66-year-old bystander who came to the woman’s aid was also attacked by the suspect and suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.
According to a Sunday statement from Berlin’s general state prosecutor’s office, the suspect was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Authorities believe the suspect may suffer from a mental illness, DW reports.
The suspect is also under investigation by prosectors and criminal police on suspicion the attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.
In August, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the nation would take in some 10,000 refugees from the war-torn nation as the US withdrew its forces.
