https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-freedom-fighters-in-nyc/
Businesses in NYC are standing together against vaccine mandates.
Please, PLEASE RT to get this out. His discord link will be in the comments.
Together we stand, divided we fall ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/tvKvJoiYl6
— Red (@ImWhiteWTF) September 5, 2021
Hard to believe there are still some free Americans living in New York City but here’s the proof.
The Vax mandate is bringing the right and the left together in NYC. 🇺🇸https://t.co/NblJOXHKRC pic.twitter.com/365HWtoD3I
— 🇺🇸 Antoine Tucker for U.S. Senate (@montaga) September 6, 2021