https://www.theblaze.com/news/americans-rescued-state-dept-stealing

An American mother and her three children have been

rescued from Afghanistan, but one of the organizers accused the State Department of trying to take unearned credit for their mission.

Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma tweeted about the successful mission on Monday.

“Mariam had gone to visit her parents for the first time with the kids and became trapped in Kabul when the Taliban overran the city. We left two weeks ago today to get her, the children, and others out,” said Mullin.



He went on to say that his team faced numerous setbacks in their effort to save Mariam and her children, but they were successfully evacuated Monday morning.

“This morning at 05:32EDT they got out of Afghanistan. Praise the Lord!”

tweeted Mullin.

The State Department confirmed the report in a statement.

“U.S. has facilitated the safe departure of four US citizens by overland route from Afghanistan. Embassy staff was present upon their arrival,” said the statement.

Contrary to the claims from the State Department, one of the organizers of the mission accused them of exaggerating their role in the rescue.

“The fact that they’re spinning this, trying to take 100% credit when they didn’t track this family, when they placated this family, when the mother, who was under extreme stress and extreme pressure, reached out to the State Department multiple times and got no help,” said Cory Mills in a statement to Fox News.

Mills and a private team of military veterans were funded in their mission by private donors including the Sentinel Foundation.

“This is an attempt to save face by the administration for the Americans they left behind. This is a woman with three children from age 15 all the way down to two-years-old. And they did nothing to try to expedite this,” Mills continued. “But at the very last minute you have these ‘senior officials’ at the State Department trying to claim credit for this like ‘oh yeah look what we’ve done.'”

Mullin corroborated the accusations against the State Department.

“This is a flat out lie. The Biden Administration abandoned them. Let’s be clear, it was our team of patriots who worked around the clock for two weeks to get them out, despite the many roadblocks from the State Department,” he tweeted.

Mullin added that there are many more Americans still waiting to be rescued.

“There are still many families like Mariam’s who are desperately wanting and waiting to get out. America cannot rest until we get them all home,” he

tweeted.

Here’s more about the rescue efforts out of Afghanistan:







Stranded Americans Still Desperate To Flee Afghanistan



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

