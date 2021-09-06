https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/06/atlanta-archbishop-and-others-answer-the-calls-of-fauci/

Atlanta, GA — “It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.”—Psalm 118:8

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious with the National Institute Health (NIH), encouraged members of the clergy to propagate the COVID-19 jabs on its church members.

“When you go into the trenches and you have someone who’s a deeply religious person who will listen to their clergy, that’s different from me with a suit, going into an area, telling people to do something,” Fauci said.

With that call, more and more clergy are answering it without providing Biblical foundations to justify their actions, one of the most recent being Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartymayer who told priests to not sign requests for religious exemptions as government and corporate bosses demand they take a shot.

In an Aug. 13 memo, Hartmayer wrote that “from the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good,” according to an article from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

One might question if it’s in the “common good” to have more and more nurses resign over mandates. Heather Cobble, a registered nurse in San Diego, resigned and told her city council: “I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months without a vaccine, but now, all of the sudden, I’m a threat to public health. Tell me where this makes sense.”

The AJC goes on to quote Pope Francis who, promoting collectivism over individual rights, said: “Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19 …. They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together.”

Following the mainstream media narrative, the AJC goes on to push the variant propaganda to justify medical experimentation.

Similar to Atlanta, the Archdiocese of Chicago is requiring its staff to take the shots. The State of New York government will not recognize religious exemptions for healthcare workers who do not wish to submit.

It goes beyond Catholics as many evangelicals, like Franklin Graham as well as Robert Jeffress and Al Mohler have pushed the jabs. Jeffress, a pastor of a Dallas Southern Baptist megachurch, went as far as justifying the use of aborted fetuses in the shots.

Such comments from so-called “faith leaders” have exposed big divisions between the corporate church and the people.

Life Site News, a Catholic-affiliated news outlet, has provided many moral and ethical concerns with the shots. Priests, like Father James Altman, have put their jobs on the line to resist.

Maybe the top of the list for many Christians is the use of aborted fetal cells, a practice that has been used for a long time. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Judicial Watch found that the Food and Drug Administration has purchased, at taxpayer expense, “‘fresh and never frozen’ tissue from 1st and 2nd trimester aborted fetuses for use in creating ‘humanized mice’ for ongoing research,” from 2012 to 2018. Life Site News reported taxpayers have foot the bill to the tune of $100 million for aborted babies to be used in research.

Fauci himself is one of the top buyers of aborted fetuses. As Townhall reported: “Fauci’s office awarded the University of Pittsburgh $61 million of the $109 million that they received from the NIH for research that included attaching the scalps of aborted fetuses onto the backs of lab rats and mice, an experiment that would not be feasible without the violation of state laws.”

Sister Deirdre Byrne, a medical doctor and nun, said: “This battle is not between the right and the left, it’s not between conservatives and liberals or Republicans and Democrats …. This is a battle between Our Lord and the devil.”

There’s dishonesty all around the push for the jab, Byrne said, as she questioned why there’s such a big push for these shots that have so many unknowns while there are treatments with drugs that have long histories of safe and effective use in humans that are working on COVID-19.

“We have therapy, and it’s proven therapy, and the powers-that-be, the government leaders here in the states, are ignoring this data,” Byrne said.

A Catholic bishop from Kazakhstan, Athanasius Schneider, noted the globalist fingerprint on the shots. He said: “This is for me the last step of Satanism: that Satan and the world government — ultimately the masonic world government — will oblige all, even the Church, to accept abortion in this way. And therefore we must resist very strongly against this, if it comes.”

Those same globalists, like the World Economic Forum, call religion outdated. The vaccine industry has been shown to be corrupt to the point of even lying about their products as the mRNA jabs, Moderna and Pfizer, are not legally defined as vaccines, they are gene therapy.

Gary Barnett writes that “as fall approaches, so does more tyranny in the form of oppression, threats, mandates, and extreme fearmongering propaganda. The ‘Covid’ lie continues, but with renewed vigor and vehement authoritarian control measures being planned and implemented nationwide.”

“Those of us who will never take this poison mislabeled as a ‘vaccine,’ those of us who will never wear a mask, and those of us who continue to expose this fraudulent ‘pandemic’ for what it really is, a scam, will be heavily targeted in the future. We will be blamed for all the ills of society, denied medical care, refused service, and condemned by the mainstream media, the political class, and all the perpetrators of this deadly fraud. In the face of extreme tyranny, it is imperative to remain defiant, to disobey, to dissent, and to stand together in order to protect life and liberty. Anything less will only lead to serfdom,” Barnett concluded.

