As Twitchy reported last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was “very concerned” about Texas’ heartbeat law and said in a statement that the DOJ is “evaluating all options” to protect access to abortion. If this is similar to the Justice Department’s stand on extending the CDC’s eviction moratorium, evaluating all options means including those that are blatantly unconstitutional.

ABC News Politics is reporting that Garland has a new statement out in which he declares that the Justice Department “will not tolerate violence” against those seeking to obtain or provide abortions.

“We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services.” AG Garland releases a statement on the Texas restrictive abortion law. https://t.co/zoCgz0JdDh pic.twitter.com/oDg91f144X — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 6, 2021

“The Department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack.”

“Violence” seems to be the latest word that the left has taken and changed the meaning of to suit their positions. — Brian Stevenson (@Ashitaka1110) September 6, 2021

How is this news? Is there a rash of violence at abortion clinics? — tom hynes (@tom_hynes) September 6, 2021

Disagreement about laws equals violence now from the current regime? That’s a very dangerous path to go down. — Alea iacta est (@AleaIactaEst000) September 6, 2021

Sounds like the AG defines laws we disagree with as violence? — Telle (@Telle2Me) September 6, 2021

Silence is violence 🙄 — ryan thomas (@ryanthomas88882) September 6, 2021

To the left, violence = anything they don’t like. This helps them justify extreme actions against their opposition. — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) September 6, 2021

what the fuck is this old lady bleating about? I don’t like your law, so it’s violence ..go eat dick grandma — The Gribble Report (@DaleAlvinGribbl) September 6, 2021

Not murdering babies with heartbeats is now violence. LOL ok — AlexPKeaton (@jenndownsfamily) September 6, 2021

Violence is murdering babies — President-Elect ThatBoi (@ThatGuy6309857) September 6, 2021

Abortion IS violence against the unborn you tool. — Hey Boo Boo 🗣 (@HeyBooBoo16) September 6, 2021

So we’re just preemptively making things up now — K245 (@AJHodgeIV) September 6, 2021

Did they change the definition of violence? — Jamal Peter Watkins (@PeterSteelTON79) September 6, 2021

What violence? — Jamal Peter Watkins (@PeterSteelTON79) September 6, 2021

The worst kind of violence. The do-nothing violence. — Punjabi Kouboi (@ghucon) September 6, 2021

Laws I disagree with are “violence.” 🤡 — Jeff Blakley (@JeffBlakley2) September 6, 2021

What is this whackadoo on about?

Violence?

Is it still violence if it happens after business hours? — Twice impeached, never convicted, beep/bop/boop (@drgonzojohnson) September 6, 2021

You’ll help those who are murdering babies and crying victimhood but you’ll sit on your thumbs as BLM and Antifa is tearing up American cities, assaulting police and citizens, burning and looting businesses. Just stfup Garland until you’re replaced. — America (@RetirednMad) September 6, 2021

It’s up to the states…you seem to not know much about the law. Roe v Wade was adopted…but states can decide on the rules. — thomas J (@rightgay27) September 6, 2021

Garland isn’t political at all…..hahahaha, what a 🤡 — Tony Soprano (@TonySopranoIII) September 6, 2021

Violence? Violence????? What???? What a bunch of propaganda — Vito (@Rye69697427) September 6, 2021

We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to kill their baby. — Steve (@Pimpalicious_) September 6, 2021

And now we see why the left has been using the word “violence” in reference to disagreements, inclding enagement with law enforcement, for years. Violence does not apply to shutdown by govt agency because it’s against the state law. But they want you to believe it does. — Mrs. Williams (@MrsWilliams475) September 6, 2021

The law has nothing to do with violence. If Garland wants to set the standard that any law he dislikes is violence, well he better get ready to be sued by a whole lot of people. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) September 6, 2021

Texas to Garland:

pic.twitter.com/JdM5QmP45U — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 6, 2021

