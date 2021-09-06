https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/attorney-general-merrick-garland-says-the-justice-department-will-not-tolerate-violence-against-those-seeking-reproductive-health-services/

As Twitchy reported last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was “very concerned” about Texas’ heartbeat law and said in a statement that the DOJ is “evaluating all options” to protect access to abortion. If this is similar to the Justice Department’s stand on extending the CDC’s eviction moratorium, evaluating all options means including those that are blatantly unconstitutional.

ABC News Politics is reporting that Garland has a new statement out in which he declares that the Justice Department “will not tolerate violence” against those seeking to obtain or provide abortions.

“The Department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack.”

Texas to Garland:

