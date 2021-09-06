https://www.dailywire.com/news/bette-midler-recommends-women-practice-abstinence-to-stick-it-to-pro-lifers

Actress and left-wing mouthpiece Better Midler recommended women practice abstinence as retaliation for pro-life legislation taking effect in Texas.

Midler apparently reasoned that pro-lifers would be so put out by the sex strike they’d eventually “guarantee” women’s “right” to an abortion.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” she posted to Twitter, Thursday.

The pro-life law tweaking Midler effectively bans most abortions after six weeks, when an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected on an ultrasound.

The legislation took effect Wednesday morning, after both the Supreme Court and a lower federal court of appeals refused to rule on a demand from Texas abortion providers to stay the law pending further litigation, The Daily Wire reported.

Midler is not the first celebrity to tell women to practice abstinence to stick it to pro-lifers. Back in 2019, abortion advocate and actress Alyssa Milano called for a “sex strike” in retaliation for a similar pro-life heartbeat bill in Georgia.

“Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy,” Milano tweeted in May 2019. “JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on.”

“Despite widespread mockery for the ironically pro-chastity/anti-‘women’s liberation’ strike, Milano doubled down by co-authoring an op-ed explaining the rationale behind her latest ill-received protest movement and tweeting out warnings to women about getting ‘thrown in prison’ because of Republicans,” The Daily Wire reported at the time.

“Calling for a sex strike as a way to protest restrictions on abortion has sparked a powerful response,” read the op-ed Milano co-authored. “Sure, it’s been a mixed reaction, but it got the country talking about the GOP’s undeniable war on women. And let’s face it, with so much going on every day in the news, sometimes we need an extreme response to get national attention.”

Midler was not alone condemning the legislation protecting the unborn. As highlighted by The Daily Wire, other actresses targeted Texas and publicly supported Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion mill.

Feminist actress Patricia Arquette warned of a Hollywood “boycott,” for example. “We will not stop until women have full equal rights in every state in America. We will boycott you. We will out organize you. We will strike you,” she wrote via Twitter.

“Big Little Lies” actress Reese Witherspoon promoted Planned Parenthood in her condemnation of the pro-life legislation.

“This ban is ridiculous and it’s part of a RECORD number of abortion restrictions passed this year. We’ve declared today a Day of Action — because it’s on all of us to step up and fight for reproductive freedom. … #BansOffOurBodies,” wrote Planned Parenthood.

“I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies,” Witherspoon quote-tweeted the post, adding, “#BansOffOurBodies.”

