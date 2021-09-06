https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-declares-disasters-in-new-york-new-jersey-after-ida-flooding_3984048.html

President Joe Biden approved disaster funds for New York and New Jersey in the wake of last week’s flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, according to the White House in a statement released Monday.

The disaster funds were released by the federal government to the two states on Sunday, the statement said, after upwards of nine inches of rain fell in some areas, triggering widespread flooding.

“The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester,” the statement says. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

The White House also announced that Biden approved a disaster declaration to provide funding to the New Jersey counties of Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset.

Around 50 people died across six states amid heave rainfall in the wake of the hurricane, which made landfall days earlier in Lousiana as a Category 4 storm, officials told The Associated Press. Thirteen were killed across New York and 27 died in New Jersey, said authorities.

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who recently assumed the governor’s position after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down, said in a statement that about $50 million in damage to infrastructure and public property was caused by the storm.

The White House said Biden is scheduled to tour areas that were hard-hit in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday.

A car flooded on a local street as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida is seen in Somerville, N.J., on Sept. 2, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo)

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In New Jersey, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, a Democrat, lambasted Gov. Phil Murphy, also a Democrat, for allegedly allowing Hudson County to be left off the disaster declaration. The floods incurred damages totaling $35 million, Fulop wrote in a Twitter post on Monday

“It is aboslutely crazy/shameful that Hudson County was not included in this list,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. “We got the storm as bad as any NJ county with higher density in population. I urge you to work with our federal reps to fix this.

And just days after Ida, more heavy rain is expected to hammer southeastern Louisiana and New Orleans as the area still grapples with widespread power outages.

Storms capable of producing two to three inches of rain “in a pretty short period of time” were saturating New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, and were expected to continue into the evening, said National Weather Service meteorologist Lara Pagano, reported Reuters.

The storm claimed at least 13 lives in Louisiana. More than 500,000 customers in the state remained without power on Monday, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages.

Reuters contributed to this report.

