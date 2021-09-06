https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/britney-spears-father-files-end-her-court-conservatorship?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Britney Spears’ father, James Spears, asked the court on Tuesday to end his conservatorship over his pop star daughter.

Spears filed the petition to end the 13-year conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court, The Associated Press reported.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the petition reads. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

The judge who oversees the case, Judge Brenda Penny, will have to approve the petition, according to the AP.

Britney Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had filed a petition to remove James as the singer’s conservator. The motion was set to be heard on Sept. 29. James Spears had said on Aug. 12 that he would step down as conservator over Britney’s finances, but did not say when. In 2019, he had given up control over her life decisions, but still controlled her money.

The’ filing on Tuesday noted that Britney said she was unaware that she could petition to end her conservatorship, which she has still not done, the AP reported. The judge decided to allow the singer to hire her own lawyer, which shows that the court trusts her with important decisions, the filing noted. It also added that Britney Spears has “demonstrated a level of independence” by driving on her own in Southern California, and that she wants to make her own choices on medical care and therapy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

