https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/canadian-protesters-chant-fck-trudeau-lock-ontario-campaign-stop-video/

It was a rough day for Canadian Prime Minister and infamous soy boy Justin Trudeau.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside his venue in Ontario.

The protesters chanted, “F*ck Trudeau!” during his event.

A group of people shouted, “F— Trudeau” in Cambridge, Ontario as he is campaigning for the snap election. Video by @Yanky_Pollak: pic.twitter.com/lmcnn4VnZr — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2021

TRENDING: It’s Spreading: “F*ck Joe Biden” Chants Break Out Across the Country (VIDEO)

The Trudeau campaign had to switch venues at the last minute to avoid the protests.

BREAKING: While Trudeau is currently speaking indoors, a large gathering of demonstrators appear to surround the Atlas Steel plant in Welland, Ontario. Venue changed at last minute to evade protestors. #Elxn44 #Wellandpic.twitter.com/dZquTLnKIV — Rowan (@canmericanized) September 6, 2021

The protesters were not fans of the prime minister.

They had several chants including “Lock him up!” outside his rally.

Commie Trudeau Visiting Cambridge Ontario. Warm welcome from We The People pic.twitter.com/oa2YDzPBwB — American-ka 🇺🇸🦅🇵🇱 (@american_ka) August 29, 2021

Commie Trudeau Visiting Cambridge Ontario. Warm welcome from We The People pic.twitter.com/oa2YDzPBwB — American-ka 🇺🇸🦅🇵🇱 (@american_ka) August 29, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

