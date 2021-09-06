https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/canadian-protesters-chant-fck-trudeau-lock-ontario-campaign-stop-video/

It was a rough day for Canadian Prime Minister and infamous soy boy Justin Trudeau.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside his venue in Ontario.

The protesters chanted, “F*ck Trudeau!” during his event.

The Trudeau campaign had to switch venues at the last minute to avoid the protests.

The protesters were not fans of the prime minister.
They had several chants including “Lock him up!” outside his rally.

