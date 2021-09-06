https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-panel-biden-admins-mishandling-covid-inability-communicate-clearly-consistently

A CNN panel blasted the Biden administration on Sunday for getting ahead of the science on booster shots, noting Americans are getting “frustrated” by the haphazardness at the White House.

President Biden proclaimed booster shots would be available to the public by September 20, yet the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) appeared to be caught off guard by that goal. They told the White House, regulators need more time to review necessary data before setting a date. The FDA is poised to approve boosters for those who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but the wait is reportedly going to be longer for those who got the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots.

Two senior officials at the agency resigned in the wake of disagreement about the deadline. Dr. Marc Siegel described it as “a mess for the administration” in a recent “America’s Newsroom” interview.

BIDEN PROMISED TO ‘FOLLOW THE SCIENCE,’ BUT SOME EXPERTS FEEL THE SCIENCE MUST FOLLOW HIM

“The delay may be minimal, but it is raising some concerns about the White House influence over scientific decisions,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said on Sunday’s “Inside Politics.”

Wall Street Journal national politics reporter Joshua Jamerson said the voters he’s spoken with are “frustrated” by the White House’s changing goal posts.

“There is no question people feel jerked around,” is how TIME’s national political correspondent Molly Ball described it.

Ball suggested while everyone “understands” the administration is dealing with new variants, their handling and messaging of the new challenges has not helped matters.

FDA RESIGNATIONS OVER WHITE HOUSE BOOSTER SHOT GUIDANCE A ‘MESS FOR ADMINISTRATION’

“But at the same time, there has been a clear inability to communicate clearly and consistently with the American people and particularly when so many people…were so excited to come out of this and that sort of jerked away,” she said. “And again, not the administration’s fault. Were people prepared and did people know what they were supposed to do next was there a clear national standard set?”

She added that the administration has been “scrambling” to manage the changing landscape of COVID-19.

“The administration had been scrambling to deal with all these unexpected situations in a way that did not inspire confidence,” Ball said .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A growing number of people are becoming dissatisfied with Biden’s handling of the pandemic, according to new poll numbers. Biden’s approval numbers have also declined following the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in a Taliban takeover of the country and the tragic deaths of U.S. service members.

Biden was also hit for his behavior during his meeting with gold star families, with parents accusing him of repeatedly glancing at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony and for talking at length about his late son Beau instead of their sons and daughters. An original New York Times headline read, “Biden, Still Grieving His Son, Finds That Not Everyone Wants to Hear About It,” before the outlet softened the language. It now reads, “In Invoking Beau, Biden Broaches a Loss That’s Guided His Presidency.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

