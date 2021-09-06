https://www.dailywire.com/news/congressman-who-served-in-afghanistan-bidens-actions-meet-constitutional-definition-of-treason

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a U.S. veteran who fought in Afghanistan and who now serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News on Sunday that President Joe Biden should be removed from office for “treason.”

Mast said that Biden’s claim that no one saw the Taliban taking over the country as fast as they did was not believable and he accused Biden of primarily being concerned with the optics of the situation.

Mast also criticized Biden over Biden’s July phone call with the president of Afghanistan where Biden reportedly encouraged Afghanistan’s president to change the perception of what was happening on the ground regarding the Taliban, whether it was true or not.

“Impeachment is absolutely something that should be considered. I would say no less than 10,000 counts of reckless endangerment, all of the American lives over there that’s the minimum, which is actually a real crime,” Mast said. “Beyond that, as I’ve said already, I think we absolutely need to look at what is the truth about this phone call with the former Afghan president.

“We know for a fact that the Taliban is the sworn enemy of the United States of America,” Mast continued. “We are still in the midst of the war on terror, and as I said, I would absolutely consider the manipulation of intelligence, giving aid and comfort to the enemy, all three of those things are part of what meets the constitutional definition of treason.”

“You look at President Biden, and I would say these two things about him. He is hollow. His decisions are empty. They are void of wisdom in their entirety and across the board, we see a naïveté to the aggressors he’s dealing with,” Mast later added. “Maybe there is an element of dementia there that we might hear about in years to come. But I would say at a minimum: This man appears to be schizophrenic with the statements that he’s making in front of one camera and the way that they’re directly changing in front of a camera on a different day or the day after that or what his members of his cabinet are saying. There’s definitely got to be schizophrenia there.”

