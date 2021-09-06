https://bearingarms.com/ranjit-singh/2021/09/06/armed-citizen-saved-lives-ny-shooting-n49672

Here’s a story with a happy ending from my state, reported by WSYR-TV at localsyr.com

This is one of those stories that the likes of Everytown, Moms Demand, and Giffords likes to pretend doesn’t happen.

Onondaga County District Attorney: Man ‘saved the lives of several individuals’ after fatally shooting man who fired at crowd SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Demetrius Jackson, the man killed in the Lodi Street shooting on Tuesday, was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun while outside of 1808 Lodi Street, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said. Jackson threatened multiple people at the location and fired the loaded handgun in the direction of those people, officials said.

An initial report on the incident said that there were about 50 people standing around the crime scene.

It is unclear from the report how many of those 50 people were present during the incident and threatened by Mr. Jackson.

Another man, who was on scene and in possession of a 9mm handgun returned fire striking and killing Jackson, Fitzpatrick said. According to Fitzpatrick, this man has a valid pistol permit for the 9mm handgun. The District Attorney said in a statement that based on preliminary investigation, it appears the man who shot Jackson saved the lives of several individuals.

There you have it. A lawful citizen, navigating the labyrinth of New York’s pistol permit requirements, armed, trained, and accurate enough to hit a target under stress saved the lives of several people. A mass shooting was averted with his immediate, effective response.

If this gentleman had not responded to the threat, the unthinkable may have happened. Unlike the sparse coverage of the successful DGU story, we would have had wall-to-wall reporting in the national news, and those with a pre-determined agenda to shred our Bill of Rights would have been jumping with joy to exploit the incident to disarm people like the very gentleman who saved several lives Tuesday.

This story is still evolving and I hope we get more details on the case. There is no indication on the background of Mr. Demetrius Jackson, the ownership and legal status of the handgun he used to threaten the people, and whether or not he was a pistol permit owner who acted unlawfully, or if he was unlawfully carrying to begin with.

In the meantime, we should all celebrate this instance of a defensive gun use, especially in a state as anti-Bill of Rights as New York, where our legislators are drafting new laws to attack our rights, our Attorney General Tish “Fash” James is attacking the First Amendment rights of not just the National Rifle Association, but also those of pro-life protestors, spying on them using hidden cams and undercover cops.

I would also like to point the reader to a very useful resource on Defensive Gun Use (DGU) stories. The Heritage Foundation has started a DGU database that appears to be alive and up-to-date. You can find it here.

