https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/06/dave-rubin-wonders-why-fake-indian-elizabeth-warren-is-so-keen-on-stopping-a-black-californian-from-becoming-governor/

The recall election in California is a week from Tuesday, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has already called in VP Kamala Harris to help, and President Biden might also show up. Senator Elizabeth Warren has also shown up to help Newsom:

Rick Grenell offered this take about Sen. Warren’s attempt to save Newsom’s job:

Dave Rubin put it this way:

OOF! Perfect.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...