President Joe Biden’s legacy is shaping up to be a pretty crappy one. That means the media have their work cut out for them.

But the AP doesn’t like to back down from a daunting challenge, so they’re giving this one everything they’ve got:

President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page on an unrelenting summer of crises and refocus on his core economic agenda. But the recent cascade of troubles is a reminder that presidents rarely have the luxury of focusing on just one crisis at a time. https://t.co/6UwdSsmdqd — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 6, 2021

Pity the poor man who ran for president on a platform of fixing everything but has only managed make everything infinitely worse!

Did the DNC write this? — George Vargas (@georgevargas11) September 6, 2021

They may as well have.

He created all the problems himself The southern border Gas prices Abandoning Americans in Afghanistan It’s all on him https://t.co/SmZyFbX50n — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 6, 2021

Crisis that he caused or made worse. You forgot that part — follow God not man (@cfudd27) September 6, 2021

Narrator: The AP did not forget that part; they just ignored it.

“President Joe Biden is hoping to turn the page…” pic.twitter.com/gII3xl5uQq — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 6, 2021

Let Joe turn the damn page!

I’m sure those left behind in Afghanistan and struggling after Ida feel great about Biden turning the page on them because it’s politically convenient. — B. (@BlueWhiteUK) September 6, 2021

Sorry Americans and green card holders on the ground in Afghanistan. We’re turning the page on summer crises! https://t.co/4zmext2suw — Foster (@foster_type) September 6, 2021

Wonder if the folks who are still in Afghanistan are “turning the page” or still running and hiding from the Taliban? — Cory Nash (@tydy1098) September 6, 2021

It’s unbelievable that I should even have to say this but no one should let @JoeBiden ‘turn the page’ while Americans he left behind are still trapped in Afghanistan. https://t.co/DlRZuHBRHT — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 6, 2021

What the hell happened that the press pushes turning the page when we abandoned Americans in a foreign country to an enemy we fought for 20 years? — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 6, 2021

Must protect the precious. Must run interference for Joe Biden, no matter what the cost. Even if the cost is human lives.

biden cannot fail, he can only be failed https://t.co/MsLH3JMWFV — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 6, 2021

Pathetic.

Here’s some news for both Joe Biden and the AP:

(Things keep happening even if you don’t want them to happen.) https://t.co/drTfALlwth — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 6, 2021

