https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/06/did-the-dnc-write-this-the-ap-swoops-in-to-help-joe-biden-turn-the-page-on-an-unrelenting-summer-of-crises/

President Joe Biden’s legacy is shaping up to be a pretty crappy one. That means the media have their work cut out for them.

But the AP doesn’t like to back down from a daunting challenge, so they’re giving this one everything they’ve got:

Pity the poor man who ran for president on a platform of fixing everything but has only managed make everything infinitely worse!

They may as well have.

Narrator: The AP did not forget that part; they just ignored it.

Let Joe turn the damn page!

Must protect the precious. Must run interference for Joe Biden, no matter what the cost. Even if the cost is human lives.

Pathetic.

Here’s some news for both Joe Biden and the AP:

***

Related:

‘Is this a WH press release?’ NY Times goes all-in with effort to rehab Biden after disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...