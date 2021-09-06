https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/571001-eight-children-shot-in-chicago-over-labor-day-weekend

Eight children were shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Monday.

Police said the ages of the children ranged from 4 years old to 18 years old. Seven were shot and wounded while the 4-year-old boy was killed, ABC News reported.

Brown said the children were not direct targets but were caught in the crossfire of criminal activity, with two bullets flying into the 4-year-old boy’s home while he was getting a haircut, hitting him in the head.

“I’m not trying to vilify the victim, but these innocent young children should not be the byproduct of your criminal behavior,” Brown said.

“This is directly to the offenders who are being targeted: You know the life you lead, you know that you’re being targeted, or that you’ve done something to cause this retribution from some rival gang or some rival person. Why are you continuing to be around young people, our children?” he added.

An ABC News analysis of police reports over the weekend showed 49 adults were shot between Friday night and Monday morning.

Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said there was an increased police presence over the weekend in areas that have seen an increase in shootings.

The police are offering a $9,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the 4-year-old boy’s killer.

“People in the community know who the offenders are and the circumstances behind who’s targeted, and we need people in the community to come forward,” Brown said. “This is beyond trusting the police. This is about the safety of our babies.”

Chicago has seen more than 2,300 people shot this year, ABC News noted.

