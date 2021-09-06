https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2021/09/06/everyones-favorite-four-letter-word-n438682
About The Author
Related Posts
J.K. Rowling Shows How It's Done After Vicious Attacks From 'Tolerant' Trans Rights Activists
July 20, 2021
Poll: Looks Like the Effort to Crush the Lab Leak Theory in People's Minds Is a Colossal Failure
June 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy