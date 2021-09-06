https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/06/ex-obama-national-security-council-spokesman-tommy-vietor-and-foreign-policy-genius-apparently-just-learned-of-a-countrys-existence/

Barack Obama’s former van driver and NatSec Council spokesman Tommy Vietor was shocked to discover that a country exists:

So he fit right into the Obama administration, then.

Is Andorra a huge country? No. But if you’re going to be represented and represent yourself as a foreign policy genius, you should probably know things like countries.

We share that opinion.

Apparently it’s not actually that difficult.

Sounds about right.

Badum-CH!

