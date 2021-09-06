https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/06/ex-obama-national-security-council-spokesman-tommy-vietor-and-foreign-policy-genius-apparently-just-learned-of-a-countrys-existence/

Barack Obama’s former van driver and NatSec Council spokesman Tommy Vietor was shocked to discover that a country exists:

Genuinely didn’t know that there’s a country named Andorra. Thank you, @FIFAWorldCup. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 5, 2021

So he fit right into the Obama administration, then.

Vietor was a prominent official at Obama’s National Security Council https://t.co/eFMsxQCvjG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 6, 2021

Knowing what countries were wasn’t part of the interview process for the NSC job under Obama? pic.twitter.com/tLWFCxnhG6 — Zach D Roberts – A Poorly Organized Depression (@zdroberts) September 6, 2021

Is Andorra a huge country? No. But if you’re going to be represented and represent yourself as a foreign policy genius, you should probably know things like countries.

It’s generally not nice to dunk on people for not knowing things but imo if that person is the former National Security Spokesman and hosts a foreign policy podcast they should have heard of all the countries in the world pic.twitter.com/tZYbV04fh9 — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) September 5, 2021

We share that opinion.

I knew this in the 2nd grade, get on my level https://t.co/kwRwmmdl5U — Cranky Federalist, Shapenote Stan Account (@CrankyFed) September 6, 2021

How have I spent more time with maps than a former NSC spokesperson — Anastasia (@heresybythought) September 5, 2021

Apparently it’s not actually that difficult.

Democrats made this guy National Security Council spokesperson. The liberal elites who cluck and strut about how they’re worldly and educated are just White Claw-sipping rubes and Prius-driving yokels. https://t.co/yYfHCirkKm — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) September 6, 2021

Sounds about right.

Ladies and gentlemen, your intellectual betters… https://t.co/vhk5gCT9xb — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 6, 2021

That’s at least two countries Tehran Tommy doesn’t recognize: Andorra and Israel. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 6, 2021

Badum-CH!

