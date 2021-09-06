https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/06/feminist-studying-misinformation-goes-straight-up-blueanon-in-thread-blaming-right-wing-media-and-q-for-fake-rolling-stone-ivermectin-story/

You’d think someone studying misinformation would be able to spot a FAKE story but we digress.

The pretzels these folks are folding and twisting themselves into in order to pretend they didn’t take the bait on the fake Rolling Stone story about a bunch of rednecks supposedly overdosing on horse meds and keeping other rednecks who were shot from receiving medical care are impressive. They’d be better off admitting they SO BADLY wanted it to be true that they didn’t even bother second-guessing or fact-checking it.

A dunk is a dunk you know?

This theory though, that right-wing media, QAnon, and conspiracy theory sites are somehow ‘stoking the outrage’ and are to blame for the misinformation is … special.

Right-wing media, QAnon forums, and conspiracy theory sites are working in tandem to stoke outrage over the disputed story (published by Rolling Stone and others) about gunshot victims having to wait in overcrowded hospitals because of ivermectin overdoses. A real who’s who… pic.twitter.com/3jaF9DZHPm — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 5, 2021

Hey, look! She included us! And that’s even this editor’s story.

She cares!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because you know, Twitchy is well-known for being QAnon and stuff. Yeah, that’s us.

Yes, these are the same people who are pushing the Big Lie, profiting from disinformation on their sites, and prolonging a pandemic by spreading anti-vaccine BS, but hypocrisy doesn’t matter to them. You have to actually believe in something to care about hypocrisy. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 5, 2021

Yes, we are the same people pushing the big lie … ROFL.

Holy crap.

You know, maybe if ‘Caroline’ spent a little more time reading our sites instead of relying on lazy, boring, and silly stereotypes and caricatures she might not only figure out this is wrong, but maybe learn a thing or two. Instead of being angry at Rolling Stone, she is oddly angry at the Right.

The far-right has embraced what I call “informational nihilism.” They believe in nothing & everything, often at the same time. Nothing has inherent value to them; certainly not truth. Information only exists in their world as a weapon, not a tool for knowledge or enlightenment. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 5, 2021

Quoting herself as some sort of expert here is nihilism at its finest.

Just saying.

Again, if she’d spend a little time talking to people who disagree with her she’d know better.

They don’t care that Rolling Stone & others apparently got the facts wrong (they don’t care about facts at all). They don’t believe in values like truth, transparency, accountability, & fairness — but they know you do, and they’ll exploit that belief to undermine those values. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 5, 2021

‘They don’t care about facts at all’, says the person railing against the Right for no other reason than to blame them because she fell for a fake story.

The only reason they’re talking about the Rolling Stone story is because they know *you* care about truth and accuracy, and so they’ll use that as a weapon to try to undermine and discredit the entirety of the press based on one story that relied on a dubious source. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 5, 2021

Holy crap.

We don’t even know where to start with this tweet so we’ll just not … and say we did.

.@jasonintrator calls this type of tactic “undermining propaganda,” which describes “a contribution to public discourse that is presented as an embodiment of certain ideals, yet is of a kind that tends to erode those very ideals.” — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 5, 2021

The irony of her pretending it’s the Right who supports conspiracies as she write an entire thread filled with them.

Left-wing media publishes completely false story with zero fact-checking or verification. Alleged academic focuses on all those wrongthinkers who threw the bullshit flag. This is why no one with critical thinking skills will ever take you seriously. — Surfacedog (@SurfaceDog) September 6, 2021

Don’t worry, she’ll just blame the Right when no one takes her seriously.

This article, and your reaction to its debunking, are so perfectly typical as to approach stereotype. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) September 6, 2021

Don’t lie in your stories, and this won’t be a problem. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) September 6, 2021

Seems pretty simple, right?

***

Related:

Batsh*t CRAZY strikes AGAIN! Rebekah Jones offering money for someone to doxx ‘GOP operative’ at Twitter keeping her suspended

Never FAILS! Shannon Watts blaming the right for making an A*S of herself pushing fake Rolling Stone ivermectin story BACKFIRES

HA! Drew Holden’s thread of brain-dead media and Lefties EMBARRASSING themselves over Rolling Stone’s fake ivermectin article a DOOZY

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

