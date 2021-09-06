https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/570976-fewer-than-50-percent-of-west-virginians-think-2020-election-was

Fewer than 50 percent of West Virginians think the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, according to a survey from MetroNews West Virginia released Monday.

The survey of 400 registered voters found that 44 percent of respondents said the election results were determined legitimately, while 43 percent said the result was due to fraud and rigging. A separate 14 percent of voters said they were unsure.

The survey found responses sharply divided along party lines. Seventy-one percent of Democrats viewed the election results as legitimate, compared to 21 percent of Republicans.

Independents were more divided on the issue, however, with 36 percent saying the election was legitimate and 44 percent saying it was not. Twenty percent of independents were unsure.

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpDemocratic donors hesitant on wading into Florida midterm fights Migrant caravan leaves southern Mexico, headed to US Media’s Afghanistan ‘defeat’ — It’s only half the story MORE was very popular in West Virginia. He carried the state easily in 2020, receiving 68.8 percent of the vote, compared to 29.7 percent for President Biden Joe BidenAt least 1,000 US schools have closed due to Covid since late July: report Democratic donors hesitant on wading into Florida midterm fights Biden granddaughter Naomi engaged MORE.

Separate polling reported by Metro News Friday found that Trump was still popular in the state, carrying 55 percent favorability compared to 36 percent who viewed President Biden favorably.

Monday’s poll also asked if Trump bared responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which saw his supporters overwhelm the Capitol, delaying the certification of the election results.

Fifty-one percent said Trump does not bear much responsibility or none at all for the attack, and 46 percent said the former president either bore “a great deal” or a “fair amount” of blame.

The poll was conducted by Research America and surveyed 400 registered voters between Aug. 20-25. A margin of error was not listed.

