A Florida doctor says she will no longer accept in-person visits from patients who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a letter to her patients, Lisa Marracini said she will no longer continue in-person services for unvaccinated patients beginning Sept. 15, NBC Miami reported.

Marracini wrote that her practice will “no longer subject our patients and staff to unnecessary risks.”

“This is a public health emergency — the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation,” Marracini wrote, according to the news outlet.

“It appears that there is a lack of selflessness and concern for the burden on the health and well-being of our society from our encounters,” she continued.

In a separate interview with Newsweek, Marracini said that unvaccinated patients will still be treated through virtual meetings. She also said she would still make exceptions if patients cannot get vaccinated due to hardships or need prescriptions.

Marracini told the news outlet that her policy doesn’t violate the Hippocratic oath because her policy is in the best interest of her patients, some of which are immunocompromised or on chemotherapy.

“The Hippocratic Oath is very science-based. I am following the science. I’m applying this to the benefit of the sick,” Marracini told Newsweek.

Marracini’s policy comes as Florida becomes the epicenter of the most recent coronavirus surge fueled by the Delta variant.

The Sunshine State reported 129,240 cases and 433 deaths for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, according to state data released Friday. Fifty-five percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccination, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Marracini isn’t the first doctor to announce such policy. Jason Valentine, a doctor in Alabama, said in mid-August that he would no longer see unvaccinated patients as of Oct.1.

