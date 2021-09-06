https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/06/george-takei-who-doesnt-have-a-uterus-supports-abortion-because-a-gun-shouldnt-have-more-rights-than-a-girl/

George Takei’s COVID19 takes are terrible, so it stands to reason that his abortion takes are, too.

Well, now we have confirmation that his abortion takes indeed suck:

We’ve seen some pretty out-there defenses for abortion, but George’s is in a class of its own. Our brains actually hurt reading it.

It really is dumb, George. Not to mention offensive:

George doesn’t even have a uterus, so he shouldn’t be commenting on abortion at all.

But seriously. George’s tweet is really, really dumb.

