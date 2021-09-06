http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/76lyc-wTdmk/

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) argued given the calamitous fall of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Central Asian country, President Joe Biden had failed the “commander-in-chief test.”

He said he was not sure that impeachment would be a good option, given that it would make Vice President Kamala Harris the next president.

Well, I think at a minimum, we all know Biden has failed the commander-in-chief test. I quite agree with what you said about, if he had any honor, he would resign. Of course, he is not going to do that. The thing about impeachment I can’t quite solve is that then it puts Kamala Harris in charge, and I’m not sure that that’s actually a better option for the country. So in the interim, at a minimum, let’s demand a strong censure. Let’s see if we can make it bipartisan, so Congress is on record.

And then I think we need to answer two questions. One, is there a secret side deal with the Taliban that might amount to a crime, in my opinion? And then did we know, did we have targeting about the terrorist attack where we could have actually taken a shot to eliminate the threat prior to the deadly attack that killed 13 service members? That would be a whole another level. So, I think there are some things you can do to lay the groundwork. But again, Biden has, in his first foreign policy crisis has failed the commander-in-chief test.

