Ohana is family here in Hawaii. The worst thing any politician can do is disrespect our kupuna. Elders are honored in societies everywhere. Polynesian and Asian cultures are known for recognizing that we owe our very existence, along with our unique heritage, to our families of all generations. I have been married for 51 years to an Asian lady from the Philippines. My own ancestors of Mvskoke (Creek) Nation were among the indigenous owners of the Western hemisphere from time immemorial before European colonists arrived. Respect for elders and honoring our ancestors is an essential element of our heritage.

The biggest mistake made by those who attempt to govern is their ignorance of the crucial role of family in the identity and self-esteem of the people. When the powers-that-be usurp the veneration we all have for our family, they lose the allegiance of their constituents through their selfish policies.

Family-oriented is antithetical to politically-expedient.

Hawaii people do not vote for you because you are American of Japanese Ancestry or a Kamaaina Haole from New England. If you offer respect to fathers and mothers who raise their children to carry on their family traditions, you will win deserved admiration. But, when you jump up on the soapbox and tell us you know better what’s good for us than our own DNA enables us to pass our values on to future generations, you have gone astray. We elected you to remember that the life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness. That is the legacy of Native Hawaiians from which we all benefit.

Ua Mau ke Ea o ka ʻĀina i ka Pono

There is no emergency or health crisis that causes us to abandon centuries of family-based wisdom to submit to a suspension (much less an elimination) of our obligation, as well as our inalienable right, as the head of our flesh-and-blood ohana, to act in our best interests. You did not assume that role in our stead as Governor or Mayor. You are just a politician, not our surrogate empowered to ensure the well-being of our families.

We all realize, understand, and accept our collective responsibility to protect not only our own ohana, but also our neighbors, our friends, and our one-million-strong diverse community on Oahu, our island home. The science of COVID-19 vaccinations is not yet resolved. When you accuse us of either intentionally or carelessly endangering others, just because we know the health of our family is our decision, not yours, you have stepped over the line from being a public servant to trying to be a luna figure whom we all distrust. Those days are gone forever and we do not live on your plantation! You are a guest in our home and you had better respectfully remove your slippahs before you enter!

We’re not going to ask you for your passport, so don’t you dare try to demand one from us if we choose to sit down and have a plate lunch while we talk story.

We respect our ohana and our community more than you do. So, no more lectures and put away that whip!

