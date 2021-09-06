https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/harmful-language-alert-placed-on-u-s-constitution/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots’…
August 1, 2021
Mike Lindell saves the day…
August 30, 2021
Bolsonaro — ‘Everybody has to buy a rifle, damn it!’
August 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy