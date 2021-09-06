https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/heres-msnbcs-joy-reid-repeating-the-lie-that-gunshot-victims-are-being-turned-away-from-hospitals-in-oklahoma-over-ivermectin-cases/

As Twitchy reported, Rolling Stone picked up on a story that hospitals in Oklahoma were so overwhelmed with patients who’d overdosed on ivermectin to treat COVID-19 that gunshot victims were being made to wait for treatment. Drew Holden did a fantastic thread naming and shaming all of those who ran with the bogus story, debunked by the hospital itself, who said the doctor quoted in the story hadn’t worked there for months.

Among those picking up the story were Rachel Maddow, Business Insider, the Guardian, the Daily Mail, Newsweek, the New York Daily News, the Daily Kos, The Hill, and more. One staple of Holden’s threads was absent, though, but Glenn Greenwald managed to catch MSNBC’s Joy Reid making the claim on her primetime MSNBC show.

It isn’t merely that @Maddow refuses to remove the fabricated story she made go viral. Her disinformation could be quite dangerous: someone needing urgent care could have read her false claim that ERs in their area were overrun with ivermectin patients and unable to see patients: https://t.co/RJ4hNGsJ0Q — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2021

And remember, it wasn’t just Maddow tweeting this fake news to her 13 million followers (the same dollar amount Comcast pays her every 6 months). Her MSNBC colleague @JoyAnnReid put it on her show (though fortunately, for the sake of public health, nobody watches that program): pic.twitter.com/aQK8DNp6HN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2021

Well, according to George Costanza, it’s not a lie if you believe it. — Skipping Stone Travels (@stone_skipping) September 6, 2021

Does the US have a regulator? Do companies lose their license for this sort of lapse in standards? — Oh This Bloody Computer (@OhThisBloodyPC) September 6, 2021

MSNBC is full of unapologetic liars???? My mind has been irreparably blown — Philip Zozzaro (@vicfoster) September 6, 2021

The propaganda coming from msm is insane. — Divinebella (@Divinebella7) September 6, 2021

Lol, @JoyAnnReid is a joke without a punchline. — Todd Bowling (@RealToddBowling) September 6, 2021

It wasn’t Joy; it was those pesky time-traveling show producers — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) September 6, 2021

Funny how they have a story, but no footage of blood-covered gun-shot victims waiting outside hospitals with a ticket number like at DMV — Babushka Aljadat Alhamida 😤 (@MikeTrafka) September 6, 2021

That would require a news crew on the ground in Oklahoma, and that’s not going to happen — not if they can’t even make a phone call.

My god this woman truly awful 🤣 — CyberSecAI🌐 (@NetSecAI) September 6, 2021

Are not these two plus their followers supposed to be the ‘highly educated’ we hear SO much about? How do they keep getting suckered again and again and again and again? The cognitive dissonance must by crushing. — Jime Crozse (@yjack224) September 6, 2021

One silver lining here is that it shows none of these shows do any actual reporting. Sad there is no one to call them out on a larger scale. — John Boyer (@johnnealboyer) September 6, 2021

@JoyAnnReid show is sensationalized garbage television. She is a massively unstable woman. — Anita Hanjaab (@juliana_okulski) September 6, 2021

Oh sorry, its just poison control being overwhelmed by horse paste calls, not emergency rooms. God you’re the most dishonest hack on social media by far.

Never apply this criticism to Tucker Carlson’s lies and misleading bs — Bobby From The Bronx (@newkingofmedia) September 6, 2021

Is he referring to the 70 percent — no, wait, 2 percent — of calls to Mississippi’s Poison Control Center about ivermectin?

We’re certain Reid will correct the record on her next show.

Related:

HA! Drew Holden’s thread of brain-dead media and Lefties EMBARRASSING themselves over Rolling Stone’s fake ivermectin article a DOOZY https://t.co/4JW6kntw3H — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

