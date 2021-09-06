https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/hot-take-if-abortion-is-taking-a-life-well-it-is-mine-to-take-no-one-owes-a-clump-of-cells-st/

We don’t normally do posts on Twitter randos unless their tweets take off and really spark a conversation. Liberals are glad that whole Afghanistan mess (or the historic airlift, depending on whom you ask) is behind us so we can get back to important issues like abortion. This is a pretty standard take, but it comes from a woman living on occupied Comanche land who claims that “radical self-love is my religion and my ministry.”

The love of self certainly comes through:

I don’t actually care when “life” begins. If abortion is “taking a life” well, it is mine to take. No one owes a a clump of cells shit. Goddamn this is not difficult. — Miranda Chop (@MirandaChop) September 4, 2021

Her bio: “Radical self-love is my religion and my ministry.” This tracks. https://t.co/fA2Pc8Jv5b — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 6, 2021

Just remember, no one is “pro-abortion.”

Scratch a progressive, find a psychopath. https://t.co/MbiOoX7n54 — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) September 6, 2021

Lots of people had views like this over human lives they said were theirs to do with as they wished. We fought a civil war over it because the other half of the country believed we did indeed owe them something. https://t.co/8xIpwsbArP — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 6, 2021

We can pretend that the abortion debate is intrinsically ultra-complex. Truth be told, it’s not. Leftists just want to be able to murder babies with impunity. That’s it. They know if they have that foothold, they can get anything they want. And on that point, they’re correct. pic.twitter.com/8MZtf5HGm0 — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) September 6, 2021

This scientifically illiterate take got lit up in the comments section. So, naturally she turned off comments. LOL. https://t.co/0lVO6Y211i — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) September 6, 2021

By ten weeks of pregnancy, so eight weeks of gestation, there is a perfectly formed miniature human being with all the organs and systems in place, and he/she looks exactly like a tiny person. That person has a soul. Your callous outlook is very sad. https://t.co/NHGbbwX7Dd — Eleanor of AquitaineAmy (@Aimeeisthebomb) September 6, 2021

You’re a clump of cells https://t.co/AAtIJrivz7 — Kate Ness (@KateSNess) September 6, 2021

Apparently she is proudly homicidal https://t.co/Za27EDgO0b — Dr. Deplorable Neanderthal Prolife4life, PhD, PsyD (@Prolife4life5) September 5, 2021

i’m sure she’s a really good person. https://t.co/c2ycK9qvwU — BrandonSinnes (@BSinn79) September 6, 2021

Literally every living thing on this planet could be somewhat accurately described as a “clump of cells.” By this logic we should just be allowed to kill everything and anything we want to. — Breriyaki (@dylanbreloom) September 5, 2021

That is not far off from a dictator saying these people over here are my lives to take. They are just, “whatever descriptor you choose to devalue them ” it’s not difficult. Seriously. Think about it. — William Grimes (@William67689150) September 5, 2021

It seems “not difficult” when you are basing decisions about others’ lives based on misinformation. — Lee (@FranciscanPoet2) September 5, 2021

Hey, at least you bit the bullet. That’s more intellectually honest than most pro-choice people. — Petra ↣ℱormer ∪terus ⅅweller↢ (@StupidRock) September 5, 2021

It would show more confidence if she were intellectually honest enough to acknowledge those “cells” are a human being, but still more honest than most. — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) September 5, 2021

Stop for a minute and listen to yourself. “If it’s a life, it’s mine to take.” Horrific. What would your mother and father think if they heard you say that? What would children who look up to you think if they heard that? The life is yours to take? — Joe Garecht (@joegarecht) September 5, 2021

You have so much in common with some of the most terrible people in history! Own it girl! — Maccabeus – CEDM Recording Artist 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 (@Maccabeus24) September 5, 2021

You’d rightly be horrified if someone said the same about their newborn. — Lefty5Lyfe (@PLPercussionist) September 6, 2021

Mask off — L*ttie J*wpree: give me libertea ☕️ (@prolifejewess) September 6, 2021

Hold up; we have a runner-up:

I can’t believe this is a thing someone thought, then tweeted… pic.twitter.com/K6lVeZtteM — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 6, 2021

Lot of mask off moments lately. — Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) September 6, 2021

“Nobody should be born because they might get cancer” is quite the take, indeed. — Jacopa Peregrina (@Jacopaperegrina) September 6, 2021

Related:

