https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/hot-take-if-abortion-is-taking-a-life-well-it-is-mine-to-take-no-one-owes-a-clump-of-cells-st/

We don’t normally do posts on Twitter randos unless their tweets take off and really spark a conversation. Liberals are glad that whole Afghanistan mess (or the historic airlift, depending on whom you ask) is behind us so we can get back to important issues like abortion. This is a pretty standard take, but it comes from a woman living on occupied Comanche land who claims that “radical self-love is my religion and my ministry.”

The love of self certainly comes through:

Just remember, no one is “pro-abortion.”

Hold up; we have a runner-up:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...