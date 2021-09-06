https://www.axios.com/hurricane-ida-death-toll-rises-power-outage-2f4c809c-a237-4a65-b20d-35d405ae0fa1.html

The number of reported U.S. deaths linked to Hurricane Ida has now exceeded 60 as recovery efforts continue — and over 550,000 people in Louisiana remained without power overnight.

The big picture: The death toll in Louisiana rose to 13 Sunday, a week after the storm slammed the state as a Category 4 hurricane. Ida’s remnants later combined with other storm systems to lash the Northeastern U.S. with historic rainfall, triggering flash-flooding.

Biden approved New Jersey’s emergency’s disaster declaration late Sunday, having earlier made similar approvals to free up federal funds for assistance for states including Louisiana and New York.

Details: N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed at a news conference Sunday 17 deaths from the storm— four in Westchester County and the rest in New York City. It caused over $50 million in damage in the state, affecting about 1,200 homes, Hochul said.

“The human toll was tremendous,” she noted.

In New Jersey, a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said the storm killed 27 people and four others were “still missing,” per Reuters.

In Louisiana, Gov. Jon Bel Edwards confirmed at a news conference one more death than he reported Saturday.

Edwards noted Saturday that the toll might increase because so many people were relying on power from generators — which have been blamed for at least four carbon monoxide deaths.

Pennsylvania reported the storm had killed at least four people, and Connecticut and Maryland each reported a death from the deluge, Reuters notes.

Of note: Edwards tweeted his thanks to President Biden for visiting Louisiana on Friday to see Ida’s damage. Biden was due to visit New Jersey and New York on Tuesday.

Context: Climate change has exacerbated extreme precipitation events, Axios’ Andrew Freedman notes.

Over 230 medical journals — including the Lancet and JAMA — published an editorial on Sunday evening warning that the climate crisis is the “greatest threat to global public health,” calling on world leaders to act.

