https://www.axios.com/hurricane-ida-death-toll-rises-power-outage-2f4c809c-a237-4a65-b20d-35d405ae0fa1.html

The number of reported U.S. deaths linked to Hurricane Ida has now exceeded 60 as recovery efforts continue — and over 550,000 people in Louisiana remained without power overnight.

The big picture: The death toll in Louisiana rose to 13 Sunday, a week after the storm slammed the state as a Category 4 hurricane. Ida’s remnants later combined with other storm systems to lash the Northeastern U.S. with historic rainfall, triggering flash-flooding.

  • Biden approved New Jersey’s emergency’s disaster declaration late Sunday, having earlier made similar approvals to free up federal funds for assistance for states including Louisiana and New York.

Details: N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed at a news conference Sunday 17 deaths from the storm— four in Westchester County and the rest in New York City. It caused over $50 million in damage in the state, affecting about 1,200 homes, Hochul said.

  • “The human toll was tremendous,” she noted.

In New Jersey, a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said the storm killed 27 people and four others were “still missing,” per Reuters.

In Louisiana, Gov. Jon Bel Edwards confirmed at a news conference one more death than he reported Saturday.

  • Edwards noted Saturday that the toll might increase because so many people were relying on power from generators — which have been blamed for at least four carbon monoxide deaths.

Pennsylvania reported the storm had killed at least four people, and Connecticut and Maryland each reported a death from the deluge, Reuters notes.

Of note: Edwards tweeted his thanks to President Biden for visiting Louisiana on Friday to see Ida’s damage. Biden was due to visit New Jersey and New York on Tuesday.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Context: Climate change has exacerbated extreme precipitation events, Axios’ Andrew Freedman notes.

  • Over 230 medical journals — including the Lancet and JAMA — published an editorial on Sunday evening warning that the climate crisis is the “greatest threat to global public health,” calling on world leaders to act.
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...