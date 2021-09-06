https://tsionizm.com/science-technology/2021/09/06/most-hospitalizations-in-israel-are-vaccinated-breakthough-infections-skyrocketing/

Reuven Rivlin with the first vaccinator in Phase B of the Israeli Vaccine of the Israeli Biological Institute, January 2021
Image by Amos Ben Gershom

As we reported recently, Israel is now warning citizens will need a fourth booster shot for the government’s Covid-19 vaccination program. This development comes after a multitude of evidence the ‘vaccines’ are actually forcing the virus to spread and develop ‘breakthrough’ variants. In other words – a mutant escape virus, which is inevitable according to some scientists who warn against high vaccination rates during a pandemic.

Curiously, you don’t hear the Israeli government pushing therapeutics like Ivermectin which has shown great success in India and other nations against the ‘Delta variant’.

Perhaps investigators should look at relationships between Israeli government officials and big Pharma.

