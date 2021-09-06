https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/06/is-this-a-wh-press-release-ny-times-goes-all-in-with-effort-to-rehab-biden-after-disastrous-afghanistan-withdrawal/

President Biden’s approval rating continues to drop after the terrible and tragic way this administration went about pulling out of Afghanistan, not to mention the border mess, inflation and much more. However, Biden can take comfort in the knowledge that many media outlets will help out when it comes to the rehab effort. The New York Times is leading the way:

From the chaotic finale in Afghanistan, a Biden Doctrine is emerging: a policy that avoids forever wars and nation building, while uniting allies against authoritarian powers. ⁦@helenecooper⁩ ⁦@jakesNYT⁩ ⁦@shearm⁩ ⁦@michaelcrowley⁩ https://t.co/f33xfyh2gw — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 5, 2021

The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the president checking his watch multiple times at the dignified transfer ceremony were terrible and indefensible, and we get a positive “Biden doctrine” explainer about it all?

And this, folks, is how you polish a turd. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) September 6, 2021

They’re trying! First of all, “uniting allies against authoritarian powers”? That’s rich.

Uniting allies? lol… — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2021

It’s a bit hard to square the “uniting allies” with everything we saw over the last few weeks. It seems the only relationship the administration was really focused on preserving was with the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/spY5tqjnVr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 6, 2021

He literally went it some with an authoritarian power in Afghanistan. Is this satire? https://t.co/3bSSvjj8Mn — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2021

Perhaps the Times will receive a thank you note from the White House for this one.

Our allies do no feel United with us at the moment. https://t.co/wneasQcV1x — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 6, 2021

Be ashamed of this https://t.co/mkgJbXexC0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 6, 2021

From abandoning Americans in Afghanistan to importing sex traffickers & terrorists, a Biden Doctrine is emerging: crazy old men shouldn’t play with sharp objects https://t.co/PSXZm0DYS6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 6, 2021

Is… is this a WH press release? https://t.co/1A5TYqT5Y8 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) September 6, 2021

Mollie Hemingway spotted some extremely light criticism in the story as well, and that was enough to set off Biden’s defenders:

After repeatedly invoking his son’s natural death no matter the occasion, the NYT runs the absolute *gentlest* of constructive criticism (infinitely nicer than any article about his predecessor) and their leftist readers are lashing out. Fascinating how little they can handle. https://t.co/dR8LI2veOo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 6, 2021

Amazing.

It’s hard for them to admit they were wrong, twice on elections. — Mr Gray (@uup116) September 6, 2021

No mean tweets though!

