President Biden’s approval rating continues to drop after the terrible and tragic way this administration went about pulling out of Afghanistan, not to mention the border mess, inflation and much more. However, Biden can take comfort in the knowledge that many media outlets will help out when it comes to the rehab effort. The New York Times is leading the way:

The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the president checking his watch multiple times at the dignified transfer ceremony were terrible and indefensible, and we get a positive “Biden doctrine” explainer about it all?

They’re trying! First of all, “uniting allies against authoritarian powers”? That’s rich.

Perhaps the Times will receive a thank you note from the White House for this one.

Mollie Hemingway spotted some extremely light criticism in the story as well, and that was enough to set off Biden’s defenders:

Amazing.

No mean tweets though!

