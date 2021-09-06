https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/spreading-fck-joe-biden-chants-break-across-country-video/

Warning: *Harsh language in every video*

It’s a movement.

As previously reported, Friday night’s game at Lane Stadium was the first time in two years that it was completely sold out. As players raced out of the tunnel, it was tough to find elbow space, especially in the Virginia Tech student section, where the orange-clad throng leaped in sync to Metallica’s famous “Enter Sandman” song, which played throughout the game.

A close-up video of the crowd showed Trump supporters chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!”

VIDEO:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

The “F*ck Biden’ chant is spreading to bars and concerts.

A bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama:

Everyone started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at a concert Lubbock, Texas:

Best part of the @gioandtheguns concert was when everyone started chanting fuck Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H4GLNmIER3 — Emily Foley (Hamlin) (@EmFoley1) September 5, 2021

In uber-liberal Austin:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, in liberal Austin of all places! pic.twitter.com/gbPaE43Tda — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 6, 2021

And another one:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant this weekend 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nOpEF7hNKS — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 5, 2021

