https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/spreading-fck-joe-biden-chants-break-across-country-video/

Warning: *Harsh language in every video*

It’s a movement.

As previously reported, Friday night’s game at Lane Stadium was the first time in two years that it was completely sold out. As players raced out of the tunnel, it was tough to find elbow space, especially in the Virginia Tech student section, where the orange-clad throng leaped in sync to Metallica’s famous “Enter Sandman” song, which played throughout the game.

A close-up video of the crowd showed Trump supporters chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!”

TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect

VIDEO:

The “F*ck Biden’ chant is spreading to bars and concerts.

A bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama:

Everyone started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at a concert Lubbock, Texas:

In uber-liberal Austin:

And another one:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...