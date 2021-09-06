https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/jeb-bush-wants-action-on-climate-change-and-i-cant-stop-laughing-at-the-cringe/

(AP Photo/Steven Senne) Jeb Bush has returned to brighten your Labor Day weekend with a message: It’s time for Republicans to take “action” on climate change.

Yes, with everything that’s going on right now, including the country being led off a cliff by Joe Biden, 2016’s low-energy candidate has his finger on the pulse. Inflation, American hostages in Afghanistan, the border crisis, etc. pale in comparison to the urgent need to tax carbon and spend more money we don’t have on useless green energy projects.

But it’s not just the message that’s dumb. It’s also the presentation. Bush decided to play off his infamous “please clap” moment and it’s hilarious in a “laughing at you, not with you” kind of way. Jeb Bush and I want conservatives to take action on climate change! pic.twitter.com/4AiSAK71OE — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) September 6, 2021 So I have some thoughts on this.

To start, the fact that Bush is trying to be awkward and funny here doesn’t make it any less cringe in presentation. Some people can make fun of themselves and come out looking cooler on the other end. Jeb Bush is not one of those people. Instead, I’m left being reminded what a bullet […]