Sunday, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) criticized the U.S. Supreme Court for its decision to halt the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffries argued on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” that the “Supreme Court is out of control right now” and “shred” their credibility by making decisions that move the United States backward rather than forward.

“Well, Supreme Court is out of control right now, to the extent, they have any credibility left, they continue to shred it with decision after decision after decision to take us backward, as opposed to moving us forward,” Jeffries told host Al Sharpton. “One of the things that we need to do is to make sure that the approximately $46 billion in relief that Congress allocated to provide emergency rental assistance to tenants at risk of eviction as well as their landlords in terms of making sure that those back payments are made — we have got to get that out the door.”

“Only a few billion dollars of that aid has actually made it out. And so we are working with the Biden administration, the Treasury Department to ease some of the restrictive language that may have been an obstacle. But we also have to urge state after state after state to continue to do what’s necessary. Here in New York State, we are thankful that Governor Hochul and the state legislature came together to extend the moratorium through the early part of next year. That should provide sufficient time to get the relief out. But in other states, like Texas or Florida, you have got people at risk of eviction, and that’s why I think getting this money out the door is going to be so critical.”

