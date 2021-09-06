https://babylonbee.com/news/joe-rogan-im-feeling-better-but-im-a-bit-long-in-the-face-and-am-feeling-a-little-hoarse/

AUSTIN, TX—Podcaster Joe Rogan has announced that he’s feeling better but is still going around with a long face and is feeling a little hoarse after recovering from his illness with a concoction of drugs prescribed by his doctor.

“Yeah, I’m still a little long in the face and am feeling a little hoarse,” he said to his podcast listeners Monday. “I’m just about ready to get back in the saddle, though. We’re gonna hit things hard when I come back, at a full gallop. The mane thing is we’re gonna ride this thing out and trot out our new stable of guests real soon here. Feels like I’m on the tail end of this thing and we can see the finish line now.”

“We’re on the home stretch and we whipped this thing pretty good.”

Rogan added that he was going to have to “pony up” a little extra to pay for his treatment this month, but it shouldn’t be a problem as Spotify bet a lot of bucks on him as their winning horse.

