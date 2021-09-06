http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5gFRUrXKjis/

On Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said he hopes the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels within the next year and he thinks “we can get pretty close to it.” He also said that while many hope that a return to pre-pandemic levels will happen by the end of this year, he’s “not sure if that’s going to be the case.”

Co-host Sheinelle Jones asked, “I don’t want to make you say a yes or no answer here, but do you think we can get back to pre-pandemic levels within the next year or so?”

Walsh responded, “I would hope so. I mean, again, it’s very — the pandemic, the virus is very unpredictable. I think we can get pretty close to it. I think a lot of people are hoping this year, by the end of this year, we’ll be there. I’m not sure if that’s going to be the case. But again, we’re dealing with a pandemic. I think that, listening to what the science says, listening to what the experts say, we’ll get through this together.”

