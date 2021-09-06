https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6136c7a0bbafd42ff58aee2b
Brandon Bell/GettyDisease forecasting, especially with an emerging new pathogen, is always fraught with uncertainty. But there are signs that the Delta variant’s summer tear through the unvaccinated A…
Murdaugh resigned on Friday after being accused of taking money from his family law firm. A day later, he called 911 saying he had been shot in Hampton County….
Florida – A South Miami doctor said she will not treat patients in-person who have not received the Covid vaccine. Dr. Linda Marraccini told NBC Miami that unvaccinated people are not allowed into her…
The strange aircraft bears some resemblance to US and Chinese stealth drones, yet no one can say for certain what it actually was….