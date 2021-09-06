https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/mexican-troops-break-migrant-caravan-making-way-us-border-video/

Another migrant caravan formed in Mexico en route to the US over the weekend.

The 400-strong caravan left Tapachula on Saturday and is largely made up of military-aged males from Haiti, Venezuela and Central America.

Mexican troops broke up the caravan and detained several people, according to Reuters.

At around 5 a.m. local time, members of Mexico’s National Guard and the National Institute of Migration (INM) began surrounding the migrants on the edge of the southern town of Huixtla, prompting some of them to flee, a Reuters witness said. TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect In the ensuing commotion, some parents in the caravan made up largely of Central Americans, Haitians and some Venezuelans were separated from their children as the officials sought to intercept migrants who ran for the banks of the River Huixtla.

VIDEO:

Mexican security forces blocked the passage of a new migrant caravan and detained several people, as the government moved to break up the group a day after it set off from southern Mexico for the U.S. https://t.co/n1z6nnECgq pic.twitter.com/PwbAXVEMYI — Reuters (@Reuters) September 6, 2021

Last week Mexican troops broke up a 600-person caravan making its way to the US.

