https://www.theblaze.com/news/teacher-taped-masks-to-student-faces

The mother of a fourth-grade student in Las Vegas, Nevada is fuming after a substitute teacher reportedly taped a mask to her son’s face after he mistakenly took it off during class.

What are the details?

The mother, who wished not to be identified, spoke at length about the alleged incident in an interview with KVVU-TV over the weekend. She has since filed a police report and is calling for the teacher’s resignation.

“I was furious, furious. I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing,” the mother said, noting that her 9-year-old son’s failure to wear the mask properly was just an honest mistake.

“He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on,” she said.

But rather than reminding him to put the mask back on or even sending him to the principal’s office, the teacher allegedly dragged him in front of the whole class and then applied the tape.







Mom says substitute teacher taped mask to son’s face



www.youtube.com



“The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face,” the mother continued, adding that the teacher applied a second layer of tape from his nose to his forehead.

With the tape still on his face, her son was then allegedly sent to the office to pick up homework. While he was there, an alarmed administrator took notice, prompting the school’s principal to go to the classroom and investigate. When the principal arrived, she reportedly discovered another student with tape on their face.

What else?

The mother told KVVU that her son said the face mask taping has gone on regularly since the beginning of the semester and that at least 5 other students have experienced it.

In a statement to the news outlet, Clark County School District said: “The district is aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through the proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation.”

CCSD has a mask mandate in place for the 2021-2022 school year that requires all students over the age of 2 to wear face masks while indoors and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

The mother insisted she didn’t mind the mandate but argued young students should be given grace and not be publicly embarrassed for forgetting to wear masks.

“It’s crazy,” she complained, adding, “Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening.”

She is now reportedly considering moving her son to a different public school, or potentially a charter school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

