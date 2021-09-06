http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_n1zhkmc4wk/

MSNBC health analysts Dr. Irwin Redlener said Monday on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he has “put together a consortium of legal experts who can advise how to proceed with potential criminal charges against governors” who have banned mask mandates and vaccine requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Redlener said, “We have people dying because policies are inadequate. I am furious that we’re letting governors get away with these crazy regulations, these efforts to stop districts and their states from enforcing basic principles that we know are scientifically sound. They could have prevented, who knows how many of those tragic deaths. I’m thinking this has got to be some level of criminal negligence on the part of the governors who are promulgating this nonsense and keeping places, organizations, and locations from doing the right thing to protect their students and their teachers. I actually have spoken to some legal counsel about how much immunity do governors actually have from getting sued and, more, being criminally responsible for policies that are killing people. Hate to be so blunt, but that’s what this is coming down to.”

He added, “We’re going to put together a consortium of legal experts who can advise how to proceed with potential criminal charges against governors who are being so willfully, intentionally ignoring of the principles that we need to save lives in our schools among teachers and ultimately among students. We have a lot of work to do on this, but they cannot remain non-accountable for these policy decisions.”

